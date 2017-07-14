Christina Kekai: We can’t fix one part of healthcare system, we must fix it all

Some people want lower premiums, some want coverage for pre-existing conditions, while others want lower-priced prescriptions and the list goes on and on. Everyone is clear that they want their individual needs met. People see their problem as separate from their neighbor’s.
Truth is, we have one problem: Americans approach the broken healthcare system with the intent of fulfilling their own needs. You can’t just fix one part. Only when we say our healthcare needs should have the same priority as our neighbors’ will we begin to solve the problem.
Christina Kekai, Modesto
