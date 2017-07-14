Thomas H. Barnewolt: Once ‘crapcare’ is in place, GOP will seek out other ways to cut taxes

The goal of Obamacare is to provide affordable healthcare for all U.S. citizens. The goal of Republican Crapcare is to reduce the cost of healthcare to the federal government. The estimate is 23 million Americans will not qualify for Republican Crapcare after Obamacare is repealed by the Republican Congress. The number of uninsured will continue to increase year after year.
The reduced cost of healthcare, Social Security and Medicare to the federal government will allow the Republican Congress to lower taxes on wealthy taxpayers. The states will also be required to assume more medicaid costs.
The next problem for the Speaker of the House is to reduce senior citizen costs to the federal government. This is also necessary to reduce taxes on the rich. The Speaker might be interested in an old movie called “Soylent Green,” starring Charlton Heston.
In the movie, the problem of providing for senior citizens was resolved without adding cost to the federal budget.
Thomas H. Barnewolt, Escalon
