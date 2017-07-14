Rebecca Cleveland Stout: Applause for Denham in recognizing dangers of climate change

Californians are tired of talking about drought. Yet, severe droughts have riddled California for years, and these will only become more frequent and destructive as temperatures increase. While the science has never been clearer, the Trump administration and their allies in Congress have been working to roll back climate progress.
That’s why I was happy to see that on Thursday Rep. Jeff Denham joined the majority of the House of Representatives in voting to affirm climate as a threat to security by retaining a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the Department of Defense to study the impacts of climate change on their operations.
Now it’s time for our leaders to move beyond studying the problem and work to cut pollution-fueling global warming and shift to 100 percent renewable energy.
Rebecca Cleveland Stout, Berkeley
Comments