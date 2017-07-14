Jim Hoagland: If lying was an Olympic sport, Trump would win the gold medal

A little white lie, a fibber, or an outright serial liar? We have a president in the White House who was elected, in part, because of his promise to make America great again. He has reneged on nearly every promise and expectation. But without a doubt he is great – a great liar.
His limited cognitive skills have forced him to lie constantly to cover up previous lies. He doesn’t seem to grasp that there are videotapes of him lying which will require more lies in the future. In short, he never saw a lie he didn’t like. So let us give him his due – he truly is a great liar.
It is our understanding that Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, is the consummate liar – a much more sophisticated liar than Donald Trump. But for sheer volume of lies, The Donald has to be the best. So in the interest of forging better relations with Russia, why not promote a friendly competition: “The Great American-Russian Lie Off.” Though Putin, as reigning champion, would be a strong opponent, I feel our commander-in-chief would claim the title, hands down and fingers crossed.
Jim Hoagland, Ripon
