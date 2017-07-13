Ken Jensen: Trump Jr. talked about orphans? How about Russian murderers, too

I watched with great interest Donald Trump Jr.’s explanation of his meeting with a Russian lawyer who potentially had negative information on Hillary Clinton. I was struck by his claim that they talked about adoption. Putin stopped American’s ability to adopt Russian children as a response to investor Bill Bowden’s promoting (and getting passed) the Magnitsky Act.
Sergi Magnitsky was Browden’s Russian lawyer who, after being falsely accused of crimes by the Russian government, was imprisoned, tortured for 11 months and finally, while chained to his bed, was beaten to death by his jailers.
The Magnitsky Act placed sanctions on those Russian officials responsible for his murder. I’m certain if there were discussions concerning adoptions, they also included discussions on removing sanctions, something Putin has been trying to do since the Act was passed in 2012.
Read Browder’s book “Red Notice” which highlights Russian corruption, murders, and actions of the Russian government. This horrific regime needs to be understood by all Americans. Read Red Notice.
Ken Jensen, Merced
Comments