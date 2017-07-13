Chris M. Robinson: Stop letting cars into Yosemite if there’s no place to park

Re “Yosemite so crowded you can’t stop” (July 13, Page 6A): Over 10 summers ago I drove my family to Yosemite and was dismayed to spend most of the day sitting in traffic. As I left, I pulled over and went up to a ranger at the gate and expressed my dismay, and stated that I would have rather been turned away that morning. I then inquired why they allowed more cars into the park than there are parking spaces, to which I didn’t get a clear answer. All I know is, I haven’t been to the valley in the summer since. Why punish myself?
Here’s an idea. Cap the number of cars at reasonable figure, say 20 percent of the current summer peak. Elderly, disabled and carpoolers get priority. You could even have a permit system like they use for hiking half dome. Everyone else can park in a massive lot outside the gates and ride shuttles spaced just minutes apart. Step on and off as you please. Now that, I would gladly pay for. They could turn this mess into a orderly, clean and profitable operation for all to enjoy.
Chris M Robinson, Riverbank
