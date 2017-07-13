Michael Andersen: Young veteran saw our flat and fixed it for, just because

My wife and I were going to a doctor’s appointment from Turlock to Modesto on 99 when we struck something on the freeway causing our tire to explode.
I was able to exit at Hatch and was calling AAA when there was a tap on my window and a young man asked if he wanted me to change my tire. I asked him how much and he said “Nothing.”
We are both senior citizens and I am handicapped and unable to fix it. He fixed it and I offered him $20 and twice he refused. He had a Marine tattoo and I found out he had been in the Marines and I had been in the Army in Vietnam. He said he was proud to do it for a vet.
He works for a company called Fire Pros, but I didn’t get his name. We all hear the bad things, but there are wonderful people out there and this was one.
Michael Andersen, Turlock
