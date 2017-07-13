Gordon Chan: For good teachers, it’s not about tenure – it’s about helping kids and each other

Re “Good school leaders track teacher progress in timely way” (Page A7, June 12): New and beginning teachers do not think about tenure upon entering the profession. It is noteworthy that medical doctors and dentists refer to their profession as “a practice” while a new teacher is treated and evaluated as a professional/veteran teacher from Day 1. “Practice teaching” refers to student teaching under a master teacher. When I started teaching at Modesto High School in 1965, I had the guidance from four veteran teachers to help me hone my skills in the classroom. More importantly, they taught me how to embrace change in student needs and in new findings in educational research. I had earned my tenure 50 years ago and did not realize I was permanent.
Gordon Chan, Modesto
