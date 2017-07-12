Guadalupe Gutierrez: If Yosemite is that crowded, no one will enjoy visiting

Re “Yosemite so crowded you can’t stop” (www.modbee.com, July 10): The recent congestion and manipulation of park rangers to profit from visitors in Yosemite raises the following question: is there a point where the line between profit and environmental conservation is crossed? If so, in our capitalist nation, what (if anything) should the government prioritize or do to ensure national parks are properly conserved?
Two of the purposes behind national parks were conservation and amusement. However, by charging entry fees to visitors who most likely will be unable to find a parking space, Yosemite leaders are disregarding these important elements and instead favoring profit. It’s important for environmental agencies to value conservation over profit by avoiding congestion and limiting admission to parks to ensure that future generations will also have the privilege of enjoying them.
Guadalupe Gutierrez, Waterford
