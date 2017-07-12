Jim and Suzanne Autry: Prospects are excellent that you’ll be well entertained

I am writing to remind local theater lovers that we have a wonderful resource in the Prospect Theater Project. This community theater group has done an outstanding job presenting new and classic plays in an intimate setting for 16 seasons.
Jack Souza, artistic director, brings 20-plus years of local and national experience to the Prospect. The sets and costumes are creative and of professional quality, as are the lighting and sound system. The convenient downtown location, affordable ticket prices and available parking make an evening of live theater an attractive alternative to the multiplex, and there are many dining options within a few blocks.
The current production, “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” is a typical Prospect event – exciting, engaging and accessible. The casting is outstanding, and all the characters, including the minor ones, are fully realized. It runs Fridays through Sundays until July 23. I urge you to see a performance; you will not be disappointed.
Jim and Suzanne Autry, Modesto
