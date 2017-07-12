Terry Young: No pity or sympathy for poor driver Chris Murphy

Re “Longtime Modesto booster injured in road rage incident” (Front page, July 8): What Chris Murphy isn’t admitting is that in his rush to get home and change clothes Monday night, he chose to pull into the left-most lane on 17th and G instead of cuing up behind the motorcycle in the middle lane.
Murphy has probably driven through that intersection thousands of times. So he darn well knows the proper lane to be in, if you intend to go right onto La Loma, is the middle lane – not the left lane. When he made his quick switch of lanes, he nearly took out the motorcyclist that he was in too big a hurry to wait behind at the light. Now, Chris wants to be the victim of his own impatient, careless, entitled choice. Wanting to save a few seconds, he endangered the life of the motorcycle rider – something that happens all too often everywhere. Murphy should be cited for reckless endangerment. Quit your whining, Chris, you had it coming.
Terry Young, Modesto
