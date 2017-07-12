Bill Wood: Obamacare doomed, but so is any other government healthcare program

Republicans will not be able to replace the Affordable Care Act. Like campaigning for tax increases or other kiss-of-death issues, Republicans steered clear of reality. Knowing it would not happen, they promised a better healthcare plan. But remember Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s demand from her loyal Democrat majority to vote for Obamacare “so we can see what’s in it”? Without a Republican healthcare replacement, we will finally find out what is in the Affordable Care Act – a flawed scheme doomed to fail.
Failure to replace the ACA will result in huge losses for Republicans and even a shift in leadership in Congress. It will be chaos. Our savior, Bernie Sanders, promises universal healthcare, which sounds like perfection. But as the California legislature discovered, it is so expensive it is unaffordable and impossible to deliver.
We never know how much “free” will really cost! However, we will most likely end up with a patchwork of Medicare for all. The result will be computers deciding if a patient will get life-saving care or condemned to being made comfortable for the remainder of a very short life.
The home of the brave will become the nation of “sheep people” demanding more and getting little! I want a free-market solution.
Bill Wood, Oakdale
