Bob McManus: Fireworks are the cause of preventable grief, misery and destruction

Well another 4th of July has passed, leaving in its path lost homes, burned and traumatized children, animals that ran away never to be seen again. All this is in the name of certain groups wanting to raise money off fireworks.
Having spent 28 years as a firefighter, I’m sure these civic groups would have a different opinion of the wonderful products they sell if they were required to respond to the fire and medical emergencies caused by the misuse of these products. Let that church elder, or Boy Scout leader, or any of the other groups that sell fireworks ride with the fire department; let them console the family that has just lost their home, or a child injured by fireworks exploding in their hands.
Let them take the verbal abuse from adults who feel it’s their right to terrorize surrounding homeowners with legal and illegal fireworks. Our city leaders should put a stop to the senseless pain and destruction caused by fireworks. Ban all fireworks other than those used in legal shows or public displays. The majority of Modesto residents deserve the protection and the respect of city and county representatives.
Bob McManus, Modesto
