Cynthia Mahoney and Don Gaede: Cows are the ‘canaries’ of our Central Valley

Re “Killer heat struck hard at dairies in South Valley” (Page 1A, June 4): June’s record heat killed over 4,000 dairy cows in California’s Central Valley, prompting a state of emergency. Heat waves are increasing, with 3 of every 4 daily heat extremes attributed to global warming.
Physicians know heat can be deadly for people as well as cows.
Continued “business-as-usual” burning of fossil fuels will cause Central Valley cities like Fresno to go from 10 to 25 days over 100 degrees each year to a vicious average of 72 days of 100-degree days by mid-century.
That kind of heat can cause hundreds of human deaths. Pregnant women, the very young, the elderly and poor, outdoor workers and athletes are especially vulnerable. Physicians are urging action; prevention is the best remedy.
The prescription: carbon pricing to accelerate a rapid transition to clean, renewable energy. That will protect our health and the health of our bovine friends. Please let your representative know you want Congress to fill this prescription.
Dr. Cynthia Mahoney, Contra Costa; Dr. Don Gaede, Fresno
Medical Society Consortium On Climate & Health
Comments