Lloyd Russell: Perhaps Scalise will better understand depth of gun violence in America

Rep. Steve Scalise: First, I wish you a full and speedy recovery. Several weeks ago you left the safe world of the powerful and privileged and stepped into the land of ordinary Americans. Even your taxpayer provided guards didn’t protect you. Americans, segregated by the realities of race, wealth and position inhabit many different universes. Ordinarily parallel, these universes occasionally intersect. This can be disastrous for the unwary.
You were ready for a ballgame in a place where the true national pastime is using each other for target practice. You brought a ball glove to a gunfight. You seem a pretty standard conservative Republican: repeal Obamacare, cut taxes on the wealthy, remove restrictions on banks, etc. You even have an A+ rating from the NRA.
An A+? You must support their every whim. Do you sense the irony in your being shot by an unstable dude who shouldn’t have had a gun? At least you have good insurance. If Trumpcare passes, the CBO estimates 23 million will lose their health insurance. Dozens of Americans get shot everyday. If it happens to an uninsured person, he goes bankrupt – if he survives.
Lloyd Russell, Stevenson
