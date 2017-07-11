Daniel Marsh: There are many reasons to continue supporting our excellent library system

Voters in November will be asked again to vote is a countywide election to renew the eighth-penny sales tax to support our countywide library system. I hope you will vote yes on Measure S .
We need to keep this first-rate library system up and running for the thousands who use it daily. By voting yes, we will protect the infrastructure we already have and allow for progressive advances in the near future.
I like the way our county library system aids all levels of education. During the last recession, public school libraries were cut back and they have not really recovered. The county library system took up the slack at a time of fiscal crisis. There are outstanding branch libraries, including in Modesto and 13 other locations around the county. Each is packed with all it needs, including Wi-Fi for internet use and learning.
Students at our two- and four-year colleges can complete advanced research and studies at the library – even coursework that entirely is on the internet. The main and branch library system is a key resource for their materials. Basic adult literacy is a main program at the county library.
The current countywide library system is one of the best ideas ever created in the county.
Daniel Marsh, Modesto
