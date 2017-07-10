Gaetana Drake: Is Paul Ryan trying to impose a burka rule for House reporters?

It’s being reported that female reporters are being banned from the lobby of the House of Representatives if they are wearing open-toed shoes or sleeveless dresses. These are professional reporters. It is common to have short interviews with elected representatives in the lobby of the House, but apparently Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is instituting draconian rules regarding feminine attire. Men are required to wear suits and ties and the dress code for women simply states “appropriate attire.”
It’s summertime. From CEOs of large corporations to file clerks, women are wearing sleeveless dresses. Just what is the problem with a sleeveless dress? Remember when the republicans complained about a photo of Michele Obama in a sleeveless dress, saying it was inappropriate for a first lady? But now they have no problem with a soft-core porn star being First Lady.
For that matter, why do men have to wear a suit in the summer? What’s wrong with a dress shirt and tie?
I wonder if Ryan’s next rule will require females to wear burkas? I mean, after all, men lose control when they see a bare female arm, right? Sharia Law coming to America via the Republican Party!
Gaetana Drake, Modesto
