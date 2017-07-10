Dr. Gary Feldman: Limits on drug companies’ gifts could lessen educational opportunities

For California medical professionals, education does not stop at graduation from medical school – it lasts throughout their careers and includes learning from peers, clinicians and other medical experts. Unfortunately, legislation currently before the California Assembly could unnecessarily curtail that education and inadvertently harm California patients.
Senate Bill 790 would impose strict limitations around financial benefits that pharmaceutical companies can confer on medical professionals. However, we are concerned the bill will limit critical educational opportunities and the exchange of important research about new medications or treatments. Arbitrary caps on things like meals and refreshments – such as SB 790’s current $250 annual limit – will lead to healthcare professionals not attending educational events, thus limiting their knowledge of available treatments.
We respectfully urge members of the legislature to amend SB 790 to ensure that providers do not lose educational opportunities they rely on to treat patients.
Dr. Gary Feldman, past president California Rheumatology Alliance, Los Angeles
