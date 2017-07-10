Charles Pittel: I learned the hard way what ‘observation’ status means to those needing care

Re “Medicare patients under ‘observation’ stung by big hospital bills” (Page 3A, July 7), I had an operation in Sacramento to remove a cyst on my spine. The outcome was not what was expected and I developed hypotension (high-low blood pressure problems), and lost most of the use of my legs. I wound up in a hospital.
I have a Medicare plan with an insurance supplement. Medicare’s plan pays for 100 days in a hospital as long as their doctor, therapists and insurance company approve.
At 86 days I was placed on observation status and put in a nursing facility because I was told I no longer needed immediate hospital care even though one week after leaving the hospital I required an oxygen machine because I was hyperventilating and choking. I was told I could not go home because of my condition, and the rehab facility could not legally release me. It was costing me $313 a day.
Calls to Medicare and my insurance company did no good and I filed for arbitration. It’s been almost a year, and nothing has happened. Medicare has told me they are extremely backlogged with complaints from patients placed on observation status. Medicare and Medicaid reimburse hospitals very differently. The ramifications on your assets for using these programs vary as well.
Charles Pittel, Oakdale
Comments