Letters to the Editor

July 10, 2017 5:39 PM

Denise C. Hunt: It’s clear that Jeff Denham isn’t up to his job

After the 2016 elections, like many I was shocked and disappointed at the results. I began educating myself and following Rep. Jeff Denham’s actions in Congress. At first, I was passably neutral, despite his obvious conservatism. That quickly changed. I observed a representative who simply didn’t represent me – at all.

The most important quality of elected representatives is their integrity; the ability to thoughtfully and deliberately develop an understanding of issues; talk to their constituents and articulate why they reached a position. Regardless of party, I don’t expect anyone to come to conclusions that line up with the left or right every time.

Unfortunately, what I see in Denham is disappointing – since the 2016 election, 100 percent of the time he has voted only in support of Donald Trump’s agenda. He avoids constituents who don’t agree with him, even instructing his staff not to meet with more than one person at a time at Mobile Office Hours. He changed his vote on Trumpcare at the last minute – we can only guess what GOP promises he received by doing so.

I’m very disappointed in Denham’s actions. I, my friends, and family will work to vote him out in 2018.

Denise C. Hunt, Turlock

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto

Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto 1:34

Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto
In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle 1:01

In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle
Watch surveillance video of woman vandalizing Turlock restaurant 0:31

Watch surveillance video of woman vandalizing Turlock restaurant

View More Video