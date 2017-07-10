Juan Vazquez: It doesn’t matter to Denham if millions lose their health insurance

The local, grassroot activists have been trying to convince Jeff Denham and the Republican Party not to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act since January. It has become obvious that instead of improving Obamacare, Republicans are hell-bent on trying to pass Trumpcare, which will lead to 23 million Americans losing health insurance, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office audit.
It is obvious that Denham doesn’t care for those American citizens who will lose access to healthcare if Trumpcare passes. Jeff said in Riverbank, “do you really think that California will not provide for citizens by passing single-payer?”
Our response to Jeff Denham has been that we aren’t just fighting for health care of his constituents. In fact, we are worried about the voters in red states who will lose insurance due to Trumpcare. If Trumpcare passes and is signed into law, Americans will be demanding single-payer healthcare after the devastating effects of Trumpcare become apparent.
Juan Vazquez, Ceres
