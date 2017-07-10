Letters to the Editor

July 10, 2017 5:34 PM

Juan Vazquez: It doesn’t matter to Denham if millions lose their health insurance

The local, grassroot activists have been trying to convince Jeff Denham and the Republican Party not to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act since January. It has become obvious that instead of improving Obamacare, Republicans are hell-bent on trying to pass Trumpcare, which will lead to 23 million Americans losing health insurance, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office audit.

It is obvious that Denham doesn’t care for those American citizens who will lose access to healthcare if Trumpcare passes. Jeff said in Riverbank, “do you really think that California will not provide for citizens by passing single-payer?”

Our response to Jeff Denham has been that we aren’t just fighting for health care of his constituents. In fact, we are worried about the voters in red states who will lose insurance due to Trumpcare. If Trumpcare passes and is signed into law, Americans will be demanding single-payer healthcare after the devastating effects of Trumpcare become apparent.

Juan Vazquez, Ceres

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto

Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto 1:34

Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto
In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle 1:01

In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle
Watch surveillance video of woman vandalizing Turlock restaurant 0:31

Watch surveillance video of woman vandalizing Turlock restaurant

View More Video