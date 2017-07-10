Ann L. Krabach: Frustrated getting around in Yosemite? Then take YARTS

Tired of circling parking lots in Yosemite, spewing pollution as your car idles and your temper rises? Twenty or so years ago, I found the solution to limited parking in Yosemite Valley. I ride a YARTS bus from either the Merced Transportation Center or the Merced Amtrak station, taking Highway 140 into the park. These buses depart and return a few times each day. Once you get to the Valley, you can walk the trails or take the free shuttle buses to major Yosemite destinations. The YARTS have storage to accommodate luggage, backpacks, skis, etc., and they stopped at hotels, lodges and some campgrounds so I didn’t have to worry about lugging equipment long distances. You can find schedule and fares online.
Ann L. Krabach, Modesto
Editor’s note: You can also get on a YARTS bus on Highway 120 in Sonora, Groveland or Buck Meadows to Yosemite; round-trip tickets are $15.
