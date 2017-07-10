Charlie Lockett: Leader of the free world? It’s not America any longer

Our president has been the “leader of the free world” for the last 70 years. The other Democracies throughout the world followed our example. The free world joined us to make this a better world and followed us in most things.
The world joined together, under our leadership and urging, to take steps to combat global climate change. Every nation agreed something must be done. When we were attacked on 9/11, our NATO allies joined to fight those who attacked us, showing it works as it should.
The major nuclear powers of the world joined us to help insure Iran did not develop nuclear weapons; that, too, was a joint effort to reduce the proliferation of nuclear arms.
Now, in a matter of six months, those 70 years of partnerships and leadership have been destroyed. We have turned our backs on the democracies of the world in favor of one of the most aggressive dictatorships we have seen, Vladimir Putin’s Russia. European Democracies are under attack, their elections have been hacked – just as ours were.
The G-20 was an embarrassment. The mighty have fallen.
Charlie Lockett, Modesto
