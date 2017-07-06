Letters to the Editor

July 06, 2017 5:05 PM

Janie Meily: Republicans had 7 years to fix ACA, and all they want to do is cut taxes on the rich

I never thought I would agree with Sarah Palin, but evidently I was wrong. She decried “death panels” in health care and she was right; only the “death panel” is made up of every member of Congress and the Senate who votes for the AHCA.

For more than seven years the Republican Party has been trying to repeal the ACA with something better, taking over 60 votes. Their resulting “improvement” takes healthcare away from more than 22 million people, leaves those in rural areas without access to medical care, makes insurance premiums unaffordable, will cause an increased rate of bankruptcies by families forced to sell assets to provide medical care for loved ones, penalizes those with pre-existing conditions and an “improved replacement” no health provider (doctors, nurses, hospitals, social workers, AARP and any organization actually dealing with healthcare in this country) can support. Perhaps that was the reason to call a vote before it could be examined.

It’s nice to know those seven years were spent trying to improve the quality of life and healthcare for all Americans ... oh, that improvement was limited to those Americans too rich to worry about their healthcare but whose taxes will be cut.

Janie Meily, Modesto

