Gary Hector: Modesto should follow Stockton’s lead on illegal fireworks

For several weeks up to and after the Fourth of July, from early in the day until after 2 a.m., some people across Stanislaus County have been setting off illegal fireworks. And it has been getting worse. For some reason, the authorities have not done anything to solve this ongoing problem.
The people who are setting off what sounds like bombs, and they don’t care about people who are sick or disabled or about pets that become scared to the point they try to run away to get some relief from the window-rattling noise.
According to what I’ve seen on the news, Stockton has decided to do something about their noise problem, like making a zero-tolerance against illegal fireworks. They made several arrests, confiscating several hundred pounds of fireworks. They also set a curfew of 11 p.m. for setting off any fireworks. Some people there said this was the quietest Fourth they’ve had in years. If Stockton can do this, why can’t Modesto?
Gary Hector, Modesto
