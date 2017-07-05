Bruce Kelly: Trump’s administration guilty of all 7 deadly sins; Denham guilty of ignoring them

Following Donald Trump over the last few days has been damaging. To realize his entire administration supports such morally corrupt behavior is saddening. It is hard to believe such actions, from the tweets to anti-science bigotry, are displayed by this country’s leaders. It reminds me of a quote I came across recently about one of the seven deadly sins. “It was pride that changed angels into devils; it is humility that makes men as angels.” – Saint Augustine
Along with envy, gluttony, lust, anger, sloth and greed, these seem to be the values embraced by Trump and his administration. It is beyond reason that Christians support such people. I call on my representative, Jeff Denham, and a Republican, to remove this administration from governing, of which they have demonstrated they are so incapable of doing. We cannot wait until 2018, or worse, 2020.
Bruce Kelly, Patterson
Comments