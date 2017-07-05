Letters to the Editor

July 05, 2017 5:51 PM

Jo Lambert: Laura’s Law would allow us to help, not jail, the mentally ill and their families

Heartache, despair, suffering and grief are common emotions of families with loved ones afflicted with severe mental illness. I have spoken with many families and exchanged stories of our relatives with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder; shed some tears together, and exchanged hugs. Families are told by the police, “It’s not a crime to be crazy.” So then I ask why are we incarcerating our severely mentally ill population instead of intervening before they receive a criminal record?

It’s not the fault of the police, but of a failed mental health system.

My sister experienced Laura’s Law in Nevada County and the transformation was undeniable. Sadly, because Stanislaus County doesn’t have Laura’s Law, there would be no continuation of care. On Oct. 20, 2015 she died instantly of heart failure leaving behind two children. Assisted Outpatient Treatment, aka Laura’s Law, isn’t a panacea, but it can restore dignity to the person and to the community at the same time saving taxpayer dollars. The two questions asked of me more than once, and I could not answer, are: Why isn’t Stanislaus County doing more? Why won’t they help my loved one?

Please support Laura’s Law by contacting your county Supervisor.

Jo Lambert, Waterford

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as angry people confront Modesto police's illegal fireworks enforcement team

Watch as angry people confront Modesto police's illegal fireworks enforcement team 2:10

Watch as angry people confront Modesto police's illegal fireworks enforcement team
Heat increases in Sacramento region as week progresses 0:21

Heat increases in Sacramento region as week progresses
Fire breaks out near Creekside Golf Course in Modesto 0:49

Fire breaks out near Creekside Golf Course in Modesto

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos