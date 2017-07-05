Eileen Heinrich: Denham should join effort to fund wildfire prevention, if he really believes what he says

Re “Where are our congressmen on wildfires fight?” (Page 7A, July 5): This article presents a common sense, bipartisan approach to dealing with the more frequent, more intense fires that we’ve seen in California in the last few years that have caused so much damage to homes, forests and our economy. As our state continues to get hotter and the forests more crowded and dried out, these fires will only increase. H.R. 2862 would allow the Forest Service to preserve their prevention accounts to use for much needed prevention, thus lessening the number and impact of future fires.
The CBO has weighed in on a similar cap adjustment bill, stating this would not increase spending. We all want a safe world with cleaner air and water for our children to grow up in. Rep. Jeff Denham said at a town meeting that he would do something about climate change. Lessening wildfires would be a great place to start. Joining the House Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus would really show a commitment to creating healthy and safe communities.
Eileen Heinrich, Sacramento
