July 05, 2017 5:39 PM

Tom McClintock: Bee gets it wrong about best way to fight forest fires

Re “Where are our congressmen on wildfires fight?” (Page 7A, July 5): What a through-the-looking-glass world the Bee editorial board lives in! It rightly raises alarm over the practice of raiding fire prevention funds to fight fires. But then it attacks my support for the Resilient Federal Forests Act – which comprehensively fixes this problem – because it has “gained little traction.” Really? This act passed committee in June and will be voted by the House of Representatives this month. Last session it passed on a bipartisan vote, only to be blocked by a handful of Senate Democrats. Ironically, the bill touted by The Bee has never moved out of committee in either house due to strong fiscal opposition.

The Resilient Federal Forests Act forbids raiding prevention funds and opens natural disaster funding for forest fire fighting. More importantly, it overhauls the bureaucratic laws that have made it impossible for us to manage our forests to keep them resistant to disease, pestilence, drought and ultimately, catastrophic wildfire.

Rep. Tom McClintock, California’s 4th Congressional District

