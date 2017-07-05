Letters to the Editor

July 05, 2017 2:09 PM

Randy DeCicco: I don’t trust Modesto to spend any weed tax wisely

Modesto is deciding how to tax marijuana now that voters legalized recreational use. Great, we get another revenue source to help the city’s budget. But I still don’t trust the city with my money and the reckless ways the council has been using it. We have to go back to putting the funds in proper places instead of a general fund. Plus, we are way too top heavy in administration, taking a pretty good chunk of the budget. If Mayor Ted Brandvold wants to gain our trust, it is time to make the council transparent in how its spends our money.

Randy DeCicco, Modesto

