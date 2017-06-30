Michael Clarke: This version of ‘Great Again’ is making everyone worse off

I’ve given up hope the Republicans in Congress would come to their senses and do what’s best for the country. We now must hope that those who voted for Mad King Donald will come to their senses.
President-Who-Came-In-Second Trump ran on the slogan “Make America Great Again.” Greatness, however, lies in the eyes of the beholder. Before, America was viewed around the world as a great nation led by competent people. Now we are seen as a country led by an ignorant, delusional oaf. Before, America was a leader in science and innovation. Now we are a country where the President’s advisers are a gaggle of scientific illiterates, misogynists and assorted incompetents. Before, America was thought to be a country committed to the welfare of its citizens. Now we may be becoming a country where discrimination rules and “you’re on your own” if you get sick.
“Make America Great Again” now has real meaning. The administration must be repealed and replaced. People must rise up and vote for American greatness that includes health care and voting rights for all, taxes where the super-rich pay their fair share, separation of church and state and where all people are treated equally.
Michael Clarke, Salida
