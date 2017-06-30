Neil Hudson: Senate bill doesn’t help people, unless they’re already wealthy

The Senate called its secret bill “Better Healthcare.” It soon became clear that it wasn’t an improvement on healthcare, it did just the opposite. It was a tax cut for the rich disguised as a healthcare bill. So what do the big corporations and the wealthy 1 percent want with all that money? Can they buy a new car, a new yacht or corporate jet? No, money buys power and influence; it buys politicians and elections.
The pharmaceutical companies can spend their money sponsoring TV networks like CBS and controlling the message newscasters tell the public about their industry. They can keep our attention on Russian election meddling and not reveal how many of our own state governments rig election results. We see in our current administration how powerful interests can weaken environmental regulations for polluting industries, divert federal education funds to private and religious schools and sell off government properties to corporations.
Money has shifted our democracy from a government representing its people to a government of, by and for the wealthy. Never mind the needs of women’s health, rural medical care, affordable health insurance. Instead, give more money to those who can loot our democracy.
Neil Hudson, Oakdale
Comments