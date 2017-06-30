Dennis Thomas: If you wear only red ties, does that make you a redneck?

Holy Cow Batman! What’s going on in D.C.? It seems like G-men and lawyers have taken over the Beltway. We have politicians afraid somebody is going to stick a microphone in their face. They’re afraid they might be called to testify at some hearing and everywhere they go people are screaming at them. What’s the cause of all this? President Cheeto – the self-righteous, overstuffed orange man.
Now there is a new force to reckon with: The Fashion Police. They have come on the scene to clear up all of those fashion no-no’s. Their first pronouncement is:
1. If it take 2 hours to comb your hair, it must be “Fake Hair.”
2. If you wear only red ties you must belong to a red-neck organization.
3. Finally, if your tie touches your fly you must be a non-serious guy.
Does that fit anyone we know? Let’s ask the guy dressed up like a penguin. Naw, he’s too busy eating Cheetos.
Dennis Thomas, Modesto
Comments