Reg Smith: A hard right turn would only get us back to the middle of the road

Re “We need you to hang in there, Justice Kennedy” (Page 7A, June 29): Regarding the editorial about Justice Kennedy needs to not retire so the court will not go “hard right” under a Donald Trump appointee, the author has misread the nation’s attitude. An easy argument could be made the nation has been hijacked by progressives with their government school agendas (“he who owns the youth, gains the future”), progressive social agendas (What is normal? What is moral? What is natural vs. science made?), progressive politics (agree with us or there will be violence) just to cover a few of many progressive program objectives.
The “hard right” might be just getting us back to “middle ground” where natural law and common sense has a chance to succeed. This is part of the change the nation voted for – a change of tone and text for our republic.
Reg Smith, Oakdale
