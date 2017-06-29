Letters to the Editor

June 29, 2017 6:33 PM

Brent Burnside: Great event needed help of a lot of great Modesto people

The members of the North Modesto Kiwanis Club extend our sincerest thanks to everyone who helped make this year’s American Graffiti Show and Festival a great success. There were a record 1,300 cars entered and more than 6,500 people attended the two-day show at Modesto Municipal Golf Course.

This was our 19th year. With the proceeds, we will be able to support about 40 groups, including the Boys & Girls Clubs, Society for Disabilities and sober grad nights. Also, every year we award $1,000 scholarships to about 15 graduating seniors.

We estimate 1,000 of the classic vehicles registered for our show participated in the Friday night parade, giving thousands of people a chance to see these beautifully restored vehicles. Sometimes the parade moves along just fine and sometimes it slows – just like in the cruising days of old.

North Modesto Kiwanis sincerely appreciates the support of Modesto police, city streets division and members of other organizations. We are extremely proud that our 3-day event is so popular. Our thanks to the merchants along the parade route and neighbors of the golf course who put up with some inconvenience to allow Modesto to celebrate its cruising legacy. Our 20th Modesto American Graffiti Car Show and Festival will be June 8-11.

Brent Burnside, Chairman, American Graffiti Festival, Modesto

