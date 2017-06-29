Brooks Judd: So glad President Wonderful gives us the non-fake non-facts

Member of Donad Trump’s cabinet, those saved when he drained the swamp, were given a few seconds of prime-time TV to introduce themselves, explain their job functions and express their love, devotion and dedication to their master. It was a scene that would have melted even the most hardened liberal heart.
Things I learned from the telecast: I had no idea Trump had accomplished in four months more than any president had accomplished in a full term. I was surprised that Trump was now rated higher than Churchill, Gandhi, King, FDR, Washington and Lincoln. I was informed the Evangelical Christian right was changing the term “Christian values” to “Trumpian Values.” This is the first step toward Evangelical sainthood for Trump.
Finally to set the record straight about the inauguration: Proof was shown that there were 10 million supporters at the inauguration, not the 1,075 claimed by loser Democrats. Crooked Hillary paid to have doctored photos of the crowd and went so far as to say she received 3 million more votes that Trump. Talk about a basket case!
Brooks Judd, Turlock
