Mitch Rudoff: I’m a Giants fan, not a Strickland fan

Re “Was Buster right to sit out battle royale?” (Page 2B, May 31)I am a Giants fan, but not a Hunter Strickland fan. This reached it’s apex when he threw heat at Bryce Harper and deliberately hit him when the Giants played Washington. Harper had every reason to retaliate against a pitcher who held a 3-year grudge against him. I wonder if the rest of Strickland’s life operates this way. Bryce Harper is a gifted ball player who is destined for the Hall of Fame. Strickland isn’t. Could you imagine how difficult to construct a Hall of Fame plaque for him anyway? He looks like Ernest T. Bass.
Mitch Rudoff, Modesto
Comments