James Costello: GOP leaders seem to forget the people they serve

I am profoundly puzzled by the sociopathic heartlessness on the part of the GOP Congressional leadership and its supporters. Their health plan is so obviously flawed, immoral and counter to the general welfare that I am having trouble understanding why Mitch McConnell has a smile on his face.
It is now open season on a huge part of the American public: children, the poor, the elderly and yes, the middle class. The forces of avarice, ignorance, irrationality, selfishness and brutality have been unleashed upon American citizens, aided and abetted by an elected, incompetent, quixotic president, some of his wacky advisors, and obviously unqualified people leading important governmental agencies, people approved by Congress no less. Scientific facts and research upon which much of our nation’s stellar achievements rest are now considered just opinion equal to any spurious whim. Truth is replaced by "alternative facts" and outright lies boldly proclaimed directly in the face of reality.
It has taken only one election to spiral our nation downward. Nothing in history guarantees that our grand democratic experiment ultimately succeeds. Only a passionate but thoughtful, rational, truly informed citizenry can stave off our fearful decline. Are you up to it?
James Costello, Ceres
