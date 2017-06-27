Robert McManus: Junk disposal shouldn’t be so costly

The amount of household trash just dumped into the gutters under Modesto’s large pickup policy is embarrassing. This situation has gotten out of hand and abused. Yesterday having done some clean up and deciding to to throw some junk away I loaded my pick-up and headed to the Gilton Solid Waste facility on Finch Road as I didn't want to expose my neighbors and neighborhood to my refuse. What a surprise I got when I arrived at Gilton, one pickup load cost $32.00. No wonder people are just leaving their junk for someone else to deal with. The cost of disposing of household waste seems extremely inflated and I'm sure this is one of the factors contributing to peoples disregard for the city policy and their neighborhood appearance. Maybe Gilton and the city could work on a rate decrease so people would be less inclined to trash our city streets.
Robert McManus, Modesto
