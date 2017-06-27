Letters to the Editor

June 27, 2017 11:35 AM

Des Orsinelli: The science is clear about climate change

My voice may not carry, and I may go unheard, but I will speak. I can't not speak. Our climate, affected by human greenhouse gas emissions, is unsafely warming. This is not a scare tactic, it’s not a risk, it is a fact. Ice core records show that temperatures and CO2 concentrations do fluctuate over geologic time, in fact they’ve been found to always fluctuate together. For at least a million years CO2 concentrations and temperature have risen and fallen nearly in lock-step. Until now. CO2 concentrations have shot ahead to levels not seen in human history. And temperature will follow, as always. If it does so, then we’ll see temperatures not seen in human history. This is not somewhere we want to go.

Des Orsinelli, Ripon

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer

With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer 1:06

With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer
This is how beautiful Shasta Lake and Northern California are right now 2:58

This is how beautiful Shasta Lake and Northern California are right now
If it explodes, shoots into the sky, or rolls around, your fireworks are probably illegal 0:58

If it explodes, shoots into the sky, or rolls around, your fireworks are probably illegal

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos