Des Orsinelli: The science is clear about climate change

My voice may not carry, and I may go unheard, but I will speak. I can't not speak. Our climate, affected by human greenhouse gas emissions, is unsafely warming. This is not a scare tactic, it’s not a risk, it is a fact. Ice core records show that temperatures and CO2 concentrations do fluctuate over geologic time, in fact they’ve been found to always fluctuate together. For at least a million years CO2 concentrations and temperature have risen and fallen nearly in lock-step. Until now. CO2 concentrations have shot ahead to levels not seen in human history. And temperature will follow, as always. If it does so, then we’ll see temperatures not seen in human history. This is not somewhere we want to go.
Des Orsinelli, Ripon
