Letters to the Editor

June 26, 2017 12:11 PM

Michael Hauschild: Better food choices can be effective in the fight against chronic disease

If you have reached an age to enjoy your "golden years" and find yourself as a caregiver for one or both parents, then set aside your plans. Many of us face the nightmare of chronic diseases such as diabetes, dementia and heart disease. Your doctor was probably given little nutritional education. Doctors are taught how to treat chronic disease symptoms with drugs. They will not cure you or those you care about. For cultural and economic reasons you have remained ignorant of the causes of many chronic diseases. The American Heart Association, diabetes organizations, and cancer and dementia societies are all largely sponsored by the meat, dairy and subsidized wheat and corn industries. The food pyramid was made to sell the products made by industrial farms, not keep you healthy. Many pharmaceutical companies also sponsor the chronic disease associations mentioned. Need I say more?

Michael Hauschild, Modesto

