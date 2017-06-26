Dee Perdue: Dogs need extra care during the summer

During this heat wave please walk your dog early in the morning or late at night. The cement and asphalt is very hot and will burn paw pads. Heat exhaustion and death does occur in dogs. Never take and leave your dog in the car during a heat wave. Even with the air conditioner on the hot sun is still shining in through the windows and windshield making it hot on your furry buddy. Be the boss: say no! If it is your service dog please early shopping for it's sake. Extra care for the pushfaced breeds. Eighty degrees is tops for them. With these breeds high cooling bills are normal. If you can't afford that then don't get this type of dog. Check on seniors with or without pets to make sure all is okay. Water, shade and cooling is needed for outside dogs as well.
Dee Perdue, Ceres
Comments