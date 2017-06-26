Paul Neumann: Will Denham comment on the new health care bill?

It would be refreshing if Rep. Denham, who has declined thus far to comment, and his spiritual advisor, Pres. Trump, would honestly admit the truth for once. The senate/house bills are not about health care, they are about wealth care. Obamacare taxes to pay for expanded Medicaid for the elderly poor will be gone. Trump and his wealth advisors will be swollen with extra dough. Rep. Denham, at least have the guts to level with your constituents while you enjoy your big tax beak.
Paul Neumann, Modesto
Comments