Jack Heinsius: New healthcare bill should not have been written in secret

Someone once said that you don't want to watch laws or sausage being made. The senate certainly took this to heart with the crafting of their long awaited Obamacare wrecking ball bill. It was done in stealth that puts the witness protection program to shame. Since about five minutes after its passage, republicans have proposed destruction of The Affordable Care Act in every possible way. So you would think they had enough stuff on the shelf to get the job done over a single tall latte, even with the house bill to help. But I guess it takes time and imagination to make a meat axe look like a scalpel. Obamacare has problems but the republicans have done little if anything to address them. Of course doing that has the hazard that it might remind voters that this legislation, like social security, medicare and a host of other programs for people have become beneficial laws in spite of their party not because of it. The senate was making neither law or sausage - they were making baloney.
Jack Heinsius, Modesto
