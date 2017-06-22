Scott McRitchie: Bee’s end-of-the-world reporting frightens many immigrants

Re “U.S. extends ‘dreamers’ shield from deportation” (Page 8A, June 17): We are avid readers of The Bee and enjoy reading articles on both sides of the various issues that are reported daily. However, I am very disappointed with the article concerning “Dreamers” and the poor response six months later. On Jan 22, a McClatchy reporter headlined “Whatever happens, Dreamers likely to be deported soon” (Page 5A). Three columns, 8 inches long! It was so out in left field that I saved the article.
The effect of world-coming-to-an-end reporting was tremendous. Our needy feeding program and that of another large program here in Riverbank both took a hit as our Hispanic population envisioned an ICE-man waiting at any place Hispanics would congregate. January is usually our busiest time as unemployment payments run out and the weather inhibits outdoor labor. This year late January and all of February our requests for food were dramatically lower among the Hispanic population.
On June 17, The Bee buried a one-column, 4-inch long piece “U.S. extends ‘Dreamers’ shield from deportation.” With our Hispanic population, this should have been highlighted rather than minimized. Hopefully in the future better judgment will be exercised.
Scott McRitchie, Riverbank
