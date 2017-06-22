Edward Keene: Slum lords not being held accountable for decrepit, dangerous properties

Slum lords in the valley face no consequences! There is no reason to meet codes, fix problems or even show concern when the temperature is over 100 degrees. If the tenant complains to the landlord, they are told to move. If they file a complaint, they end up homeless.
Broken stairs, no smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, no interior doors in the apartment, plumbing and electrical not to code, holes in the porch floor, no heater (You don’t need a heater now do you?). The tiny window air-conditioning unit is totally inadequate; don’t like it, move to the park! It is all over and nobody cares! Code enforcement knows about all the problems, but chooses to do nothing.
Edward Keene, Waterford
