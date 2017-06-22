Bruce R. Frohman: Now do we have enough money to do 132 the right way?

Now that Gov. Jerry Brown has a 12-cent per gallon gas tax increase, Caltrans no longer has an excuse for the mediocre Phase One project it has planned for the Highway 132 Expressway/Freeway project.
Local leaders should insist on the removal of the toxic waste dump in the 132 right-of-way before construction begins. Carpenter Road should have a full interchange. A flyover connector ramp should be built from north bound Freeway 99 to west 132. Caltrans should either do it right or don’t do it at all.
Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto
