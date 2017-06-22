Letters to the Editor

June 22, 2017 12:02 PM

Bruce R. Frohman: Now do we have enough money to do 132 the right way?

Now that Gov. Jerry Brown has a 12-cent per gallon gas tax increase, Caltrans no longer has an excuse for the mediocre Phase One project it has planned for the Highway 132 Expressway/Freeway project.

Local leaders should insist on the removal of the toxic waste dump in the 132 right-of-way before construction begins. Carpenter Road should have a full interchange. A flyover connector ramp should be built from north bound Freeway 99 to west 132. Caltrans should either do it right or don’t do it at all.

Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto

  Comments  

