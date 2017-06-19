Ron Keeler: If DeMartini stirring the pot, Bee was stirring the kettle

Re “We can’t make Republicans pay for their own poor taste” (Page 1B, June 18): Your opening salvo was, “Stir the pot too much, and you can end up with a grease fire.” Talk about the kettle calling the pot black! It seems like every other day leading up to Ann Coulter’s speaking appearance, The Bee was railing against her and those responsible for inviting her to speak. For most of us, it only took one article to understand the depth of your disdain, but that didn’t stop you from the continued onslaught of articles expressing your contempt. You made your point from the get-go about how explosive you believed her to be, but did you need to supply the fuse and ignition by your continuous rant?
How disappointed you must have felt when the device of your own making didn’t explode. Regarding your remarks directed at Supervisor Jim DeMartini for “whining,” true, The Bee didn’t invite Ann Coulter to Modesto, it simply attempted to fan the flames of its own grease fire!
Ron Keeler, Oakdale
Comments