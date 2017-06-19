Letters to the Editor

Arlene Ison: Denham told us after the fact he voted for the awful Financial Choice Act

June 19, 2017 5:31 PM

Representative Jeff Denham sends out a weekly newsletter reporting on his accomplishments. However, his newsletter would be more informative to constituents if he sent information on current congressional activities, such as the pending HR 10, the Financial Choice Act, before action was taken and then announced. Contrary to democratic principles, I and other concerned citizens had no voice in this vote. Denham’s yes vote on HR 10 places all citizens at risk for another great recession and reduces their abilities to get a fair shake as consumers, except, of course, the 1 percent. Rep. Denham needs to place the interests of his constituents and the country first.

Arlene Ison, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble

Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble 1:31

Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble
Here's how the rain and snow will develop over the Sierra 0:12

Here's how the rain and snow will develop over the Sierra
Kitesurfers take over Cayucos beach 0:55

Kitesurfers take over Cayucos beach

View More Video