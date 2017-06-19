Letters to the Editor

June 19, 2017 5:27 PM

Efren Martinez: It’s hot, we need to look out for each other (and our animals)

It’s the heat wave, and we’re in for many more before Jack Frost comes nipping at our noses. Before you go to work each morning, please remember to make sure your four-legged family members have a place to stay cool from the extreme heat, along with plenty of fresh, clean water. Please be kind to each other and everything that lives and breathes. It’s brutally hot and having a kind heart for those who have to work outside. Please remember to water your plants and vegetation responsibly and don’t forget how important it is to not only conserve water but also electricity.

Seniors, don’t hesitate to call on your neighbors for help if your cooling unit fails. Parents, never leave your children or pets in a car alone even if the windows are crack for air in whatever season. May God watch over us all, especially our brothers and sisters who are homeless.

Efren Martinez, Modesto

